Facebook Buys Branch, With Plans To Build A “Conversations Group”

Facebook has bought Branch Media , the startup behind online messaging platform Branch and sharing service Potluck . Founder Josh Miller made the announcement Monday morning, saying Facebook pitched the idea as a way to “build Branch at Facebook scale!”

The Branch team will work to build a new “Conversations group” at Facebook, creating products similar to Branch “with the goal of helping people connect with others around their interests.” Both Branch and Potluck will “live on outside of Facebook,” Miller said.

He went on to thank the company’s investors, which include Twitter’s cofounders, Biz Stone and Ev Williams. Over the last year, we’ve witnessed the continued Twitterization of Facebook, as the social network adopts some of Twitter’s most popular features like Trending Topics, verified profiles, and hashtags.