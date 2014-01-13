NBC Partners With NowThis News To Reach Social Audiences

NBCUniversal News Group is partnering with Ken Lerer’s NowThis News, the mobile news startup known for creating content customized for sharing across social media .

It’s not clear how much NBC’s news unit is investing in the company, but the New York Times reports the transaction gives NBC a 10% stake. In exchange for NBC’s unlimited access to NowThis News videos, the startup’s reporters get access to NBC’s archives, and some of its producers.

To give you a sense of how NowThis News is approaching media consumption, last year it created a role for Vine celeb Cody Johns. As a Vine-based news reporter, he tells stories in short, six-second video clips.

The partnership is indicative of a larger trend in media as outlets look to social media to reach new audiences.

“We know that news consumption among younger audiences continues to grow, but in order to reach that audience, we need to continue to create video for the platforms they use most,” Patricia Fili-Krushel, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a statement. “NowThis News does exactly that–delivering relevant news stories for the mobile and social platforms that resonate with this audience.”