Why A Failed Kickstarter Might Be Your Key To Success

When Zach Supalla’s Kickstarter campaign launched last April, he played a drinking game with his team. Every time the campaign hit a new $1,000 mark, they drank a beer. “By the end of the night, we were at $15,000 and we were all under the table,” says Supalla. They hit their goal within an hour and 15 minutes, raising $48,000 in the first day. By the end of the month, the campaign for Spark Core , a chip that attaches to products and appliances to make them Internet-connective, had raised nearly $568,000.

What made the success particularly sweet was that less than seven months earlier, Supalla had launched a failed Kickstarter campaign for a similar product, Spark Socket, that missed its funding goal by nearly $125,000.

Supalla admits that he is living proof that sometimes it takes a failed Kickstarter campaign to succeed the second time around. So what did he do differently? What lessons did he learn? Here are five key take-aways from his Kickstarter to yours:

When Supalla came up with the idea for Spark Socket, an Internet-connective lighting system, it took him 11 months before he was ready to launch his Kickstarter. By the time the campaign went live, competition had entered the market. Just one month before launching, another Kickstarter campaign for a similar product called LIFX raised more than $1.3 million. The second time around, when Supalla and his team realized they wanted to create a Wi-Fi-connective chip that could be used with various appliances, they gave themselves only one month to launch their campaign.

The lesson: Don’t take so long to get to market. If you’ve got an awesome idea, especially one that integrates existing technology, chances are it won’t take long for someone else to get there first. Act fast.

Because he had little engineering and production experience when building the Spark Socket, Supalla had to make things up as he went along. Using plastic molding meant the Spark Socket’s costs were very high, rounding out to $245,000. Even with 1,600 backers the first time around, the campaign made it only little more than halfway to its goal.

When developing Spark Core, Supalla and his team focused on lowering production costs as much as possible. The open circuit board design eliminated plastic molding, which not only got rid of a huge expense; it also allowed for more design flexibility–an important factor to consider when building a Kickstarter project. Lowering production costs meant the Spark Core’s Kickstarter goal could be much lower. Rather than focusing on covering fixed costs, they could focus on how to refine and develop the technology.