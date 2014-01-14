The Science Behind Our Self-Defeating Behavior

Ever set a goal only to abandon it a few days later? New Year’s resolutions are a good example. While 45% of us usually make one, only 8% of us are successful at keeping it, according to research from the University of Scranton .

So why do we keep setting ourselves up for failure? Francesca Gino, a professor at Harvard Business School and author of Sidetracked: Why Our Decisions Get Derailed, and How We Can Stick to the Plan, says it’s because we don’t anticipate the different sets of forces that constantly influence us and our decisions.

“To avoid getting sidetracked, you need to recognize the limitations of the human mind, and acknowledge the forces from within ourselves, the forces from our relationships and the forces from the outside,” says Gino.

While each set can be quite powerful–influencing us to make choices that are different than what we had planned–Gino says there are things we can do to stay on track. And it starts with understanding.

The first set of forces that can impact your decisions comes from inside your own mind and heart, says Gino, and often it stems from an inaccurate self-view. She gives the example of the 1997 survey conducted by U.S. News and World Report that asked 1,000 Americans who they thought would likely get into heaven. Seventy-nine percent believed Mother Teresa would get in, but surprisingly, the respondents gave themselves an 87% chance of getting into heaven–they felt they had a better chance than Mother Teresa.

“I’m always surprised when I think of this,” says Gino, “but a large body of research suggests that most of us think too highly of our skills and abilities.”

Our own self-concept is important, we like to see ourselves in a positive light, and we want others to see us that way, too, she says. But having inflated beliefs can lead to problems. For instance, Gino cites an interview with Gary Heavin, founder and former CEO of the U.S. fitness chain Curves International. By the age of 30, Heavin had launched a chain of gyms in Houston, filing for bankruptcy only a few years later. Learning from his failure, he later partnered with his wife, Diane, to found Curves International, a successful Texas-based fitness franchise for women.