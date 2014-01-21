How Curiosity Cultivates Creativity

But can there be qualitative differences in experience? Yes, research has shown that the reason time seems to speed up as you get older is that the world is not as novel as it was when you were young. The more familiar you are with a situation–or you perceive that you are with a situation–the more quickly you will experience it.

This is an argument for varied experience–a predictor of creativity–but it is also an argument for mindfulness.

It is a matter of attending to your experience, or staying curious about the world. The less we’re wrapped up in our thinking, the more we notice about the world. As Einstein famously said that he had no special talent beyond being passionately curious, which means there is no other avenue to cultivating creative work aside from impassioned curiosity. Thankfully, we have models for this way of living, with Leonardo da Vinci as one of the foremost.

There is no other avenue to cultivating creative work aside from impassioned curiosity

Da Vinci lived during a time of some of the biggest discoveries and creative masterpieces ever known. And as the word Renaissance suggests, a resurgent interest in the arts and the natural world took hold, supported by religious, public, and private wealth. But the time was also not so unlike our own: da Vinci, in order to make his works, would find “protectors” in the form of dukes, princes, and a pope–not too different from the way an entrepreneur seeks funding today, whether from venture capitalists or from banks. More deeply, that time saw the same hierarchy of needs that entrepreneurs tend to today–to survive financially, to create wealth, and, finally, to make an impact upon their world.