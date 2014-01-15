How To Really Hire (and Retain) More Women In Tech

As the conversation around how to get more women into tech jobs continues apace, the fact remains that women make up about a quarter of all employees at tech giants Facebook, Apple, Google, Oracle, and Microsoft and less than half of new hires in the industry.

Hiring more women is the ideal, but it’s a tricky proposition (not to mention a legal sticking point) because a company can’t simply say men need not apply. So Fast Company talked to two tech companies that have been bucking the trend and adding more women to their staffs to learn how companies can really hire more women in tech.

Both Offerpop, a platform for social marketing campaigns, and HomeAdvisor, a home improvement website and mobile app, have drastically increased their numbers of female employees in the last couple of years.

And while vice president of HomeAdvisor’s human resources Shannon Garcia-Lewis and Offerpop’s CFO Cindy Smith both point out that they hire for the best fit, not based on gender, they agree that there are ways to encourage women to lead in tech and other sectors by cultivating an inclusive culture.

As a senior financial executive, Smith says she’s used to being the only woman at the table. It’s one reason she started LOOP, shorthand for Ladies of Offerpop. “I started it when we had just a dozen women in the company,” she says, in effort to develop a cross-functional group that could share ideas and support each other. What started as small group discussions has evolved into a much bigger entity.

Offerpop funds LOOP breakfasts to brainstorm social strategy, systems, and productivity. LOOP has a book club (planning to read Lean In) and an on-site Zumba class.

LOOP members also launched Women in Tech and Social Marketers in NYC meetups at Offerpop’s headquarters. Smith says these gatherings have served to attract and recruit more female applicants.