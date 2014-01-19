See Your Favorite Album Covers, As Pixelated Lego Art

Albums as physical objects may be marching toward obsolescence, but album art is still as strong as ever. Even if these covers have a mostly digital future ahead, they have not lost the power to challenge , provoke , and delight . In addition to giving a visual companion to the aural tone each musician was going for, album covers make great fodder for playful remix projects. The latest of these recreates the tableaux associated with some of the most famous modern rock albums, as blurry Lego art.





Lego Albums is a Tumblr that makes cover art look like child’s play. Rather than recasting the action occurring on the cover with Legos, as many have done before, creator Harry Heaton renders everything about the cover, from background to title fonts, in Legos. What makes these tributes even more interesting, though, is that they are made to look pixelated. Because of this choice, the viewer can tell where the titles of album and artist go, but in most cases cannot read them. The result is that scrolling through dozens of these album covers on the Tumblr reveals which indelible images have burned themselves into your brain, no classification required.

Have a look through the slides above and let us know in the comments how many you were able to correctly identify.