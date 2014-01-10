Lunch Away From Your Desk: Office Heresy?

David Drake has committed time-macho heresy: the San Francisco software engineer has openly declared that he’s never eating lunch his desk again.

Why does such an everyday act feel so iconoclastic? Because, as Drake mentions, we eat lunch at our desks 80% of the time. Keyboard-munching is bad news for your coworkers–especially if your kimchi, tuna fish, or lamb over rise is stinking up the place–and terrible for your workday, as brains need breaks.

Yet the leave-your-keyboard crowd was easy to dismiss. He’d laugh off the advice; after all, he liked to browse the internet whilst lunching, he could get things done, and it would be a waste of time to step away. But then he did.

The results?

Which leads to greater enjoyment and less snacking.

“Just spending time not inside the office is amazing in and of itself,” he says. “Not only is it just nice to have a different environment for a little bit during the day, exposure to other people and their activities is quite stimulating and fun. I find inspiration from others and what they do so being around others completely outside my realm of normal activities in the office is a great bonus too.”

Being tied to his desk meant being tied to the same range of restaurants.