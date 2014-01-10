This Kinetic Touchscreen Keyboard Is Blowing Our Minds

It is pretty fair to say that physical keyboards no longer have the allure they once did. BlackBerry , the last holdout of physical keyboards in their devices, has all but outright admitted that its hardware is unsexy . But, the company Tactus Technology wants to change all that.

Tactus is producing magic-like hardware with “real physical buttons that dynamically appear and disappear into a flat touch screen,” according to their website. A thin layer, composed of semi-elastic polymer, is placed atop a smartphone or tablet. Microfluidics enable the buttons to appear so you can type and/or play games on the device.

My first reaction when I watched the video above, was similar to that of the commenters on The Loop‘s site. It would be a successful tool for blind people if Tactus could incorporate Braille into the interface. After some thought, I’m pretty sure now that the technology will be marketed for a wider range of people and occasions.

For instance, consider that almost career-ending typo you emailed because your fat fingers couldn’t tap the correct key on your touchscreen. Or maybe you sent a NSFW text to your mom by hitting the wrong button. Or worse, you tweeted a selfie that definitely should not have been public. Touchscreen-typing mistakes are so terribly pedestrian these days. And Tactus’ screen could be a serious remedy.

The product will initially come in the form of a smartphone or tablet screen-overlay, but Tactus hopes to partner with several companies to have devices with the technology built in sometime in the next few years.