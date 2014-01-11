See Who Will Win Golden Globes, According To This Social Media App

Awards season is in full swing, which as we’ve already discussed , means that a lot of people are going to lose money betting on the Oscars. Before entering into any pools, though, whether through a casino or just some cube-mates, perhaps some people will be giving their prediction skills a test run with the Golden Globe Awards on January 12. If you plan on joining in, consider this social app your inside track.

For the second year in a row, movie blog The Credits has partnered with global social analytics and monitoring company Brandwatch to create a predictive service for spotting winners. The aptly named Social Awards Season App aggregates data social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest, along with the predictions of respected film critics, and indicate who the frontrunners are. If that sounds suspicious at all, just note that last year’s results were 83% accurate.





While last year’s app was geared toward the Oscars, this year it also includes scans for chatter about nominated TV shows too, in order to predict the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, and several other awards. In order to view the nominee data, you must first choose a category on the left, either by film title or television show. A second column displays other nominations in the same category, with color-coded highlights for easy viewing of the entire playing field. Positive social media chatter appears to the right of the lists, as do predictions for likely winners of each award. No word yet, though, on whether the app has an algorithm the filter out sarcastic tweets, though.

Let us know how your predictions stack up either before, during, or after the broadcast, in the comments below.