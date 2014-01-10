This Ad Will Show You What Taste Sounds Like.

All of our five senses are connected. Sure, something can look, smell or sound great on its own, but combine it with any number of the others in a positive way and things go up a notch real quick. It’s why standing on the beach, smelling the air and hearing the ocean is so much more satisfying than just looking at a great picture of a beach on your computer. (Well, that and you’d actually be on a beach instead of in your cubicle.) It’s why no one wants to eat chicken wings under black light.
U.K. herb and spice company Schwartz and Grey London know this and to fully illustrate the the impact of the brand’s Flavour Shots, created what they call a “sonic flavorscape.” The name may roll your eyes but the film directed by Chris Cairns and pyrotechnic designers Machine Shop takes piles of black peppercorns, coriander, garlic, turmeric, paprika, rosemary, ginger and more and explodes it all in sync with a custom track by DJ and producer MJ Cole. Each herb and spice had its own note and the explosions were timed by the millisecond to line-up with the music, resulting in a spicy video treat for the senses.