This Ad Will Show You What Taste Sounds Like.

All of our five senses are connected. Sure, something can look, smell or sound great on its own, but combine it with any number of the others in a positive way and things go up a notch real quick. It’s why standing on the beach, smelling the air and hearing the ocean is so much more satisfying than just looking at a great picture of a beach on your computer. (Well, that and you’d actually be on a beach instead of in your cubicle.) It’s why no one wants to eat chicken wings under black light.