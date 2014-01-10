Watch The Teasers For The Trailer For The Next Season Of “Game Of Thrones,” Then Question Your Choices

Game Of Thrones returns to HBO for its fourth season on April 6th! That is a legitimately exciting thing that warrants the use of an exclamation point. It also even probably deserves a trailer teasing the best moments of the forthcoming season, given the cinematic nature of the series and the fact that GoT fans tend to have ravenous appetites for anything related to the show. Does that trailer require a hotly-anticipated premiere of its own (Sunday night, pegged to the debut of HBO’s new series True Detective) ? That one’s harder to say.

What does seem inarguably excessive, though, is the series of Vine videos the cable network has released teasing the highlights of the trailer. There are five in all, which essentially constitute six-second trailers for a trailer for a TV show. This is a world that was downright unfathomable even ten years ago, but it is the one in which we live. Which, to be fair, is kind of exciting–at the very least, it beats the fates ostensibly suffered by the inhabits of Westeros, whose world will apparently involve being shackled by agents of the evil boy-king Joffrey, like Tyrion, and/or fighting for one’s life alongside questionable allies like Jon Snow. Trailers for trailers may be silly, but it’s good to see these guys again.