Facebook Being Sued For Allegedly Saying Users “Like” Pages They Never Actually Did

Facebook has been slapped with another lawsuit . This time, a Colorado man accused the social network of misrepresenting him by telling friends he “Liked” a particular Facebook page, even though he claims he never clicked the “Like” button.

In a class-action suit filed in San Jose, Anthony Ditirro says Facebook misappropriated users’ likeness to endorse products. In his case, it was a page for USA Today. He is seeking damages of at least $750 for each user. Ditirro further notes that the Menlo Park, Calif. company invaded members’ privacy by unlawfully using Facebook profiles to promote advertising without valid written consent.

Facebook is no stranger to privacy-related class-action complaints. In 2010, lawyers for two California teenagers filed suit over Facebook likes because state law prohibits minors from endorsing products or services without the consent of a parent or legal guardian. In 2012, the social giant settled a lawsuit over the soon-to-be retired sponsored stories feature, which used members’ likeness to promote companies or products. And just last week, two men filed another class-action lawsuit, alleging the company was scanning private messages without users’ consent.