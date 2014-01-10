Aussie Ad Warns Young Australians About Life Without Eating Lamb

There are 74.7 million sheep in Australia. That’s about 52 million more than there are actual Australians in Australia. Sheepmeat is a $3.9 million industry Down Under but changes in consumer behaviour have seen a decline in its popularity. Chicken and pork have increased their marketshare by up to three times over the last 50 years at the expense of beef, lamb and mutton. Not to mention things like vegan and vegetarianism.





Well, the Western Australian Lamb Marketing Board has sounded the alarm with the help of long-time “Lambassador” Sam Kekovich, calling on Aussies to warn the wee kiddies about the perils of a lambless life.





In the not-quite-politically correct spot by BMF Australia, Kekovich implores Aussies to BBQ some lamb on Australia Day (January 26th) by handing out some chops to kids. The takeaway is essentially: if you don’t eat meat you’re a…wimp, a message you don’t hear very often these days. Sure, it might be a tad strange for an older gentleman to be hanging around public parks and playgrounds to hand out meat snacks to children he doesn’t know, but this is about preserving a culture, right?