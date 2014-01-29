An App For Finding Food That Doesn’t Hurt Animals

Now crowd-funding: A new way for you to eat food without hurting animals (except, you know, for sometimes killing them and eating them). The Humane Eating Project is an app developed by America for Animals , a technology-focused non-profit based in San Diego. It aims to make searching for humanely raised meat and vegetarian/vegan food easier. It just needs your help. The group’s campaign on Indiegogo seeks to a raise a minimum of $15,000, with a stretch goal of $40,000. That should allow the app to become a working reality, and perhaps even is a widely used success story.

The team behind the app discusses the idea in the video below.

CEO Jonathan Wadley and CTO Tim Drees argue that, while many people have become more aware of the impact of food choices, factory farms still exist in high numbers, causing distress to animals every day. The app will highlight 16,000 restaurants that don’t want anything to do with with such cruelty, and help people find a place near them. As well as reviews, the app includes Google Maps, driving instructions and a range of useful search features.

The app also includes a watch list, alerting people to restaurants serving particular nasties, like foie gras, shark fin soup, or veal. The restaurants that make the cut either vegetarian or vegan, or state upfront that they won’t use meat produced using hormones or antibiotics. If the campaign reaches beyond the initial $15,000 goal, America for Animals will also launch a loyalty scheme that should further benefit those restaurants doing the right thing.