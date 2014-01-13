Heartwarming Portraits Of Bus Drivers

The men and women who drive city buses are rarely celebrated. In the rush and crush of boarding, paying, and elbowing old ladies aside to get a seat, it’s hard to catch a glimpse of who’s behind the wheel. Buses, though, are not automated people-movers (yet), and photographer Joel James Devlin teamed up with bus operator Go-Ahead London to show the people behind the morning commute. The aim, he tells Co.Design, was “to shine a light on those people that sometimes go unnoticed, or sometimes are simply not appreciated.”
“Go Ahead London” took Devlin to the Camberwell bus depot for four days, where he photographed bus drivers behind the wheel, with the city reflected in the glass windshield around them. The series, he writes on his site, celebrates “the hugely dedicated team of round the clock drivers, engineers and behind the scenes operational staff.” Devlin’s portraits reflect the diverse range of characters that, often unseen, keep a bustling city working.
