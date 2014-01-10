Target’s Security Breach Is Much Bigger Than Originally Believed

In December, Target confirmed that a security breach had compromised the payment information of up to 40 million customers. Today, the retailer announced the breach also exposed names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, and that the number of affected customers is up to 70 million, significantly higher than originally believed.

In a press release, Gregg Steinhafel, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Target, said the following:

I know that it is frustrating for our guests to learn that this information was taken and we are truly sorry they are having to endure this. I also want our guests to know that understanding and sharing the facts related to this incident is important to me and the entire Target team.

Target continues its investigation into the data breach, and says customers can enroll to have their credit monitored and identity protected from theft for free for one year.