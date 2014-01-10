“Christians Make Better Lovers,” According To New Dating Site Campaign

An opportunity to position a Christian organization as “contemporary and relevant” is how the creators of a series of ads for U.K. Christian dating site Christian Connection describe their new “Christians make better lovers” campaign.

The series of three outdoor ads, breaking across London Underground from January 13 features retro-styled posters with arresting headlines. “Christians make better lovers,” one explains–because “love one another” is “written into” the Christian code.

“Another dating website? Thank God!” a second reads while the third boldly declares: “God knew you would see this.” Christian Connection is the U.K.’s largest Christian dating web site.





“We liked the idea of presenting bold statements as if they’d been written on walls and were meant to last,” says Chas Bayfield, creative director of London ad agency Noah, who created the campaign with in-vogue graphics artist Alex Fawkes.

“The aim was to break Christian Connection out of the ghetto, by taking them away from cloying sentimentality and into the mainstream through wit and tapping into popular culture, with a campaign that is contemporary and relevant–something many church organizations aren’t always known for.”

Bayfield was also behind last month’s “Christmas starts with Christ” campaign for ChurchAds.net.

ChurchAds.net is an ecumenical alliance of some of the U.K.’s leading Christian groups, including the Church of England, the Methodist Church and Evangelical Alliance, which has been working with some of the U.K.’s top creatives since 1995.