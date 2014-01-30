Where The Big Banks Have Fled, This Community-Owned Bank Is Stepping In

About one in 12 households across the U.S. don’t have a traditional bank account–about 10 million in all. A further 20% are “under-banked,” meaning they have a checking or savings account, but also rely on predatory services like payday lenders or pawn shops.

While some people obviously choose it that way, access is a big reason for the recent growth of this population. Since the recession, while the number of bank branches as a whole has increased, their presence in lower-income neighborhoods is reduced. Of the 1,800 branches that have closed since the housing crisis, 93% have been in low-income communities.

This creates what financial access advocates call “bank deserts”–places that traditional banks have left behind, and where sky-high-rate operators are the only game in town. “When you see a pull back of traditional depositories, you see a growth in the number of payday lenders into these communities,” says Bill Bynum, who runs the Jackson, Mississippi-baesd Hope Credit Union, which also has branches across low-income areas in the South.

At 16.2%, Mississippi has double the national unbanked rate, according to the FDIC. And the region as a whole is the most under-served in the country. “You can drive around many towns in the Mississippi Delta and see no sign of a traditional bank. But what you do see is row upon row of shopping strips with cashier’s pawn shops charging those who are most vulnerable the highest prices,” Bynum says. “There’s a big donut hole around Mid South in terms of the mega-banks.”

A lack of responsible financial services exacerbates problems already faced by poorer communities. People don’t save regularly. They don’t borrow, so they can start building assets. Negative cycles set in. Parents, for example, don’t pass on good practices to children, because they don’t have good financial education themselves.

Bynum started addressing the problem in the mid-1990s after he moved to Mississippi from North Carolina. A local pastor had been wanting to do something about the payday lenders, and pressed his case to Bynum once he heard he had a background in community finance.

Hope was born, and the credit union has grown steadily ever since. Before Hurricane Katrina, in 2005, it had just 1,000 members. Now, it has more than 29,000 members. In the last two decades, it has issued over 7,200 loans worth a total of more than $260 million. Hope is now also in Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas.