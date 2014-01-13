How Amazon Involves Current Employees In The Hiring Process

Imagine you’re the hiring manager of a large company, charged with wading through tens of thousands of applications to staff a company larger than the population of Burbank, Calif. You need to ensure the new hires are the right fit for the job and mesh well with the corporate culture. Oh, and that company you work for? Rhymes with Glamazon. How do you do it?

Greg Bensinger of the Wall Street Journal recently examined Amazon’s “bar raiser” program, which uses a select group of current employees to interview and recommend outstanding candidates for corporate positions. He interviewed former and current Amazon employees to find out how the process works, and what sets Amazon’s process apart from other companies’ hiring processes. Here’s how Amazon does it:

Amazon “bar raisers” assist in the hiring process in addition to working their full-time job. They spend several hours interviewing candidates by phone and in person, and evaluate each candidate, sometimes up to ten a week, plus handle the attendant paperwork and meetings. “[Amazon doesn’t] just hire the best of what they see; they’re willing to keep looking and looking for the right talent,” said Valerie Frederickson of Valerie Frederickson & Co., a California-based human resources firm.

A time-consuming process means more money spent. After all, time spent evaluating applicants is time taken away from the employee’s full-time duties. “It can be an expensive process because it takes longer, but think of how expensive it is to hire the wrong person,” said John Vlastelica, a former Amazon employee.

Amazon’s approach requires “bar raiser” employees to spend time with and approve the candidates, creating a more complete vetting process, allowing for a better chance for potential issues with candidates to be identified, Bensinger notes. The process goes beyond a typical interview scenario, and allows the employer to gauge how candidates adapt and react in various situations.

In the year ending September 2013, Amazon hired nearly 30,000 employees from a pool of 75,000 interviews, and reportedly has 110,000 employees, Bensinger notes. Having “bar raiser” employees “help[s] bring a consistency of the types of skill sets and perspectives” Amazon looks for, said Dave Clark, vice president of Amazon’s worldwide operations.