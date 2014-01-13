4 Compelling Reasons To Quit Facebook

In December, Leah Ingram of New Hope, Pennsylvania, posted this message on her Facebook wall: “Facebook, you and your damn cookies: You are revealing to my family everything I’ve been buying online as presents! Curses, you grinch!”

Curses, indeed. As Facebook finds more ways to monetize the site, it is becoming more and more like a bad boyfriend: fun sometimes but increasingly self-serving, frustrating and untrustworthy.

So why do we keep using it? A study from Boston University found that the social network meets two primary human needs: the need to belong and the need for self-presentation.

But it can also wreak havoc. Here are four reasons why “unfriending” the social network might be the best thing you do in 2014:

Facebook’s privacy settings are controlled on an item-by-item basis. Cumbersome, the process puts you at risk of sharing something publicly you’d rather keep private–like where you live or visit–if you forget to check or uncheck a box. Facebook also has made it easier for people to find you. In the past, users had an option to keep their names hidden from searches, but that ability was removed in October.

Your personal information is also being used for profit. Facebook collects data about you and shares it with advertisers, including the amount of time your cursor hovers over an ad as well as your location. Facebook users Matthew Campbell from Arkansas and Michael Hurley from Oregon recently filed a class-action lawsuit against the company claiming that the social network mines users’ private messages and sells the information to advertisers.

Delete your Facebook account and you gain more control over what personal information is shared with the world.