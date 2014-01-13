How To Achieve A Stateless Mindset

In programming, there is the concept of statelessness . It means that each request is treated anew, without memory of previous requests.

This is extremely limiting in some ways, but in another way it’s a great way to deal with a ton of requests.

Imagine if you as a person dealt with millions of requests a day from a thousand or so clients: if you had to keep track all those clients and the multiple requests they were making, it would drive you crazy. The burden of remembering would crush you.

This is what our lives are like. We are constantly holding information, frustration, ideas, tension, requests, needs, of a thousand different requests each day. Every email, every call, every text message, every open browser tab, every interaction with another person, every task we do … it all builds up in us until we are overloaded.

Imagine if you forgot all previous requests. Those interactions died, faded away into the ether.

Imagine if there wasn’t the weight of thousands of requests and interactions on your mind right now.

Imagine they were gone, and you had a blank slate.