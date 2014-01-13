MoMA’s Redesign Won’t Destroy The Museum

The Museum of Modern Art has the architecture world, and the art world, in a tizzy. The museum recently released plans, by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, for a major expansion of its midtown Manhattan space that includes razing its architecturally significant neighbor, the Museum of Folk Art, to make way for a glassy redesign that opens almost the entire ground floor of MoMA to the public. The plans have gotten little love .

At Vulture, art critic Jerry Saltz lamented: “I have seen the best modern museum of my generation destroyed by madness.” The new design, he argues, isn’t about art at all. You can’t hang a portrait on so much glass, and the expansion focuses on new performance and social spaces rather than additional square footage for the museum’s growing collection. Saltz writes of “spaces designed primarily so people can look at other people looking at other people looking at people.”

Saltz isn’t wrong. This expansion is about people, who, it may turn out, go to the museum to see and be seen, rather than peruse the art galleries. Glenn Lowry, MoMA’s director, opened his statement on the expansion with mention of all the reasons besides art that museums exist:

Great art museums not only contain exemplary works of art, they are also places where–in a single visit–surprise, learning, and reflection come together in a liberating set of experiences. They link contemplation and conversation, quiet and excitement.

The key word here is experience. The vision Lowry espouses is one that museums all over the country aspire to cultivate: the museum as a third place, that coveted spot outside of home or work where people congregate and socialize, like a coffee shop or a pub. By and large, these places are informal, inexpensive, and comfortable–characteristics that art museums have not traditionally embodied. “Museums were in some ways the secular equivalent of cathedrals,” says Elizabeth Merritt, director of the American Alliance of Museum’s Center for the Future of Museums. “Nobody was trying to make you comfortable. Museums can’t survive the occasional uncomfortable visit.” As a business, the museum needs to bring people in, and keep them coming back, whether or not they’ve already seen the latest exhibition.

“Using more innovative programming strategies to bring people into the museum environment, whether or not they tour the galleries–even if they grab a cup of coffee or something to eat somewhere on the museum property–that notion of making the museum more open and inviting is certainly an aspirational trend,” explains Garry Golden, a futurist who has consulted with several museums.

Museums can’t survive the occasional uncomfortable visit.

Museums are increasingly interested in curating the user experience as much as their art collection. “Museums today are places for gathering, for interaction, for conversation,” Doreen Bolger, director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, said in an interview with a Maryland NPR affiliate last fall. “It’s a place to come with a friend, a family member, a companion—or to look for one. It’s a much more social experience than it was before.”

That’s the sort of museum this MoMA expansion seems to be creating. In the new plans, most of the museum’s ground floor would be open to the non-ticketed public, including a recently opened sculpture garden. Theoretically, people could wander in and hang out without ever buying a ticket. That’s the point: to lower the barrier to access.