How Memes Spread On Facebook

Consider the lowly chain letter, the original viral content. More than a century before the rise of doge , a Methodist women’s academy in Chicago sent out a letter asking for donations, along with a request for each recipient to make three copies and continue the chain. A fascinating new study posted by Facebook’s data science team suggests those women may have been harnessing a behavioral pattern as old as life itself.

In a look at hundreds of “Please post this” status updates, researchers found that good grammar, a call to action, and users’ political affiliation affected whether a meme would go viral or die a quick death. Each mutation that survived created its own ripple of reposts, and inspired additional variations down the road.

It’s like the world’s biggest game of telephone.

To show what this looks like, the Facebook team visualized the life of one 2009 status update supporting health care. The result is an evolutionary tree map, the same kind that biologists use to show genealogy, where every bloom represents a unique phrasing of the original status. “It’s long been suspected that ideas or memes may be evolving like genes,” Lada Adamic, a data scientist who worked on the paper, says in a phone interview with Fast Company. “But there wasn’t data to show that this was the case.”

When Richard Dawkins coined the term “meme” in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, he had biological analogies in mind. Now, thanks to the team’s research, Facebook may have proven he was on to something.





In 2009, the world’s largest social network removed its 160-character limit on status updates and ushered in a brave new world of communication. One particular species of status poetry thrived, sneaking into newsfeeds, complete with replication instructions. You know the type: “Please copy and paste this to your status,” they began, “if you love firefighters/hate cancer/want to help find a missing three-year-old.”