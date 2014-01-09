Under The Hood Of The All-Emoji Programming Language

Artist/coder Ramsey Nasser ’s latest creation is a programming language written entirely in emoji. It’s called Emojinal, and he designed it in collaboration with Addie Wagenknecht , with whom he presented it at the recent Emoji Art and Design Show at Eyebeam last month.

“Emojinal is the next step after قلب,” says Nasser, referring to Alb, the first Arabic programming language, which he created in 2012. Nasser says he’s interested in English alternatives for coding because “a programming language based on any human language is alienating; code is not a conversation between you and the machine but rather between yourself and other coders,” he says. “It’s an expression of intent that a computer can act on.”





Nasser commented that even in computer coding, “the tools we use carry cultural assumptions from the people that made them.” When Nasser created قلب, he ran into trouble when he tried to translate the words “true” and “false” into Arabic. He ended up using “correct” and “incorrect” instead, and though the concepts did not exactly align, he said it “turned into an amazing conversation that [he] got to have with [his] parents and friends.” Nasser aims at creating universality in coding: “Emojinal is an attempt to step away from cultural baggage.”

Emojinal is a conceptual project, but what does it mean in practical terms when you code in emoticons? Well, Nasser says, “it’s funny because it’s a set of glyphs not designed for programming. It’s incredibly expressive in some parts, but I was so stumped on other things like, how [to] represent a loop or abstract things like the soaring of a value in a variable… emoji is very much about nouns. Programming is very much about things but also very much about verbs and other grammatical constructs.”

To express abstract concepts and verbs, Nasser had to string together emojis to invent emoji “words.” For example, the emoji up arrow means “the Y coordinate” of a dot and the emoji watch followed by the emoji up arrow means the “previous Y coordinate” of a dot. Decisions about how to represent computational concepts in emoji were bounced back and forth between Nasser and Wagenknecht, which Nasser described as an element of the project in which their differences enriched the collaboration. “I have a practical perspective,” he said, “Addie has drafts where she used animals to represent numbers.”

The language is difficult to read and write because, for starters, instead of a standard 105-key keyboard, you’re working with about 860 emojis, which you scroll through to find each one you want. It’s also a stack-based language with very little punctuation. To make matters worse, Nasser explained, “most code is syntax highlighted…that’s what makes it readable. You can’t really do that with emoji, they’re already their own thing. You can’t color them.”

“We do not imagine Emojinal being widely used,” Nasser said; “it’s more a statement than anything else. A statement about what programming without natural languages looks like.”