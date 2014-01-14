Why Successful Habits Are About Structure, Not Effort

As the founder and CEO of Lift , a popular set-goals-and-do-them-every-day app, Tony Stubblebine is immersed in the hows and how nots of what makes for productive habits.

In a recent talk with us, he shared his own secrets of productivity, like the necessity of rituals, why he found an office right next to a gym, and why putting your running shoes on is better than setting a goal of running 20 miles. An edited version of the interview is below.

The number one driver of whether a habit change is a success or not that we see is how big is the initial goal is. Because everyone, if they’re consistent, will eventually achieve something massive. But the people that end up failing are the people trying to achieve overnight success.

A goal we looked at in depth recently was meditation. We researched the people that were failing at meditation and the people succeeding at meditation. The people that were succeeding were like, “Well, I just started with two or three minutes a day and my mind was a complete mess but that’s okay.” People that were telling us that they were failing were telling us, “I just sat down for only 30 minutes, but I couldn’t keep my mind clear, so maybe meditation’s not cut out for me.”

It’s not that either of those two (people) have more aptitude for meditation, it’s that one of them set themselves such a big goal that they had so much early failure that they ended up being completely turned off and thinking, “Well, I’m never going to reach this goal.”

People put all of this effort into optimization and research, but honestly everything we see about success rate says that the most important thing is to structure your goals so you can be consistent.

There’s a Stanford researcher that we worked with at the beginning, BJ Fogg. He has this concept he calls “Tiny Habits.” The idea is to start with something really, really small and let it grow into a bigger habit or routine. You could write your goal as “go the the gym.” Not “stay at the gym for an hour,” but just “get to the gym.” Put on your workout clothes. It’s not that you have to run five miles; what matters is that you just get your running shoes on three times a week. In a month or two months, you’ll be running as far as you want to run. That consistency ends up trumping everything else that you can do with goal setting.

