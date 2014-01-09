How Your Brain Activity Changes When You’re “In The Zone”

Something happens during our moments of unbridled bursts of rampant creativity that is difficult to quantify. A jittery warmth swells throughout our entire bodies down to the extremities. Emotions like “fulfillment,” “satisfaction,” and “optimism” have been proven to feel like they are affecting the physiology of your whole body. A lot of tech people call this feeling “being in the zone,” a place where creativity just seems to flow out of you. For that brief period, you have it.

To be a creator in this flow state is effortless, filled with pride and excitement. Abraham Maslow, of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs fame, called these sessions of “extraordinary experiences” our peak experiences. We are at our most fulfilled, unified, aware. It is the physical manifestation of our true potential, he argues. Our imagination is so present that time becomes illusive. As Michael Leppo puts it in his blog post “The Builder’s High,” you made that thing “because you decided it needed to exist,” and damn, it feels good.

This is how Scott Barry Kaufman, adjunct professor of psychology at New York University, describes the process taking place in the prefrontal cortex: The precuneus, the part of the brain associated with self-reflection and argued to be the most important for consciousness, is very active in these moments of creative output. Interestingly, the time it is most active is during sleep.

The precuneus is also considered to be the hub of the “default mode” network of the brain–the systems which work without you intentionally thinking about it. This mode is in contrast to the “executive faculty,” which what psychologists call our capacities for attention and reason. During states of “normalcy,” we are in control of our focuses and thought processes. When you’re in the zone, this changes: Your inner monologue, co-opted by the default mode network, runs off in manic glee while the executive network effectively deactivates.

Even more interesting–the most creative people activate both of these networks at the same time, in a similar manner to schizophrenic and bipolar brains. Years ago, researches at the Karolinska Institute found the dopamine systems to be involved in this process as well, further linking theories of madness and genius, mental illness and creativity.

But not all painters are schizophrenic, and not all schizophrenics are prepared to write a masterpiece tome, but there is an in-between. A study from the Schizophrenic Bulletin acknowledges a “mild form of schizophrenia” called schizotypy. From the study:

Positive schizotypy is associated with central features of “flow”-type experience, including distinct shift in phenomenological experience, deep absorption, focus on present experience, and sense of pleasure.

The thing we’re creating, the “contagion of the inner stream of consciousness,” as Kaufman calls it, brings on intensely positive feelings. For example, philosopher Jacques Derrida theorized that only writing could distract him from the fears of his daily live. “Nothing intimidates me” when writing, he wrote.