Why Freelancing Isn’t For The Faint Of Heart

The first week in January is the busiest of the year for divorce lawyers and job sites. One U.K. poll showed that 42% of Britons plan to look for a new job this month. An increasing number of them will dream of starting a company or jacking it all in to become a yoga teacher. Forbes recently published a breathless article following lawyers and bankers who are quitting their highly paid jobs to launch startups. LearnVest discovered last year that CEO (36%) and entrepreneur (28%) were the most aspirational job titles of 2013, the new face of the American Dream.

It’s no longer enough to just make lots of money, even as a CEO; you must also do “meaningful work,” to quote Forbes. But is starting a company or making a radical career change really the route to work nirvana?

After 10 years of working as a programmer in various startups in the Bay Area, Sonia Connolly had a revelation. “I was sitting at my desk one day, and had the profound sense that I had lost my path so badly that I didn’t know which way to turn to get closer to it,” she says. After some soul-searching Connolly took bodywork classes and opened her own practice two years later.

“I took part-time computer contracts as they came along,” she says, “always thinking this would be the last one, but my practice never grew beyond half-time. I didn’t know how hard it is to be a successful solo business owner. I figured if I tried hard enough and did the right things it would all work out.”

Faced with a dwindling savings account, Connolly eventually took a permanent, part-time programming gig a year ago. “I still say the corporate environment doesn’t suit me, but I have a different perspective on it, and part-time makes a big difference. I’m grateful for the steady income, the learning opportunities, and the ability to continue contributing to the world with bodywork.”

Connolly loves the way bodywork makes a tangible difference in people’s lives, and the best thing about starting her own business was the sense of possibility and openness it offered in contrast to the predictability of a 9-5 job, but that unpredictability was also the main downside. “The worst thing is the financial instability and sense of failure, “ she says. “The number of clients varies wildly from month to month, which would be okay if the average income is high enough, but mine never was. Even that has its upside. I don’t take corporate benefits for granted, and I understand the inequities in our society a lot better.”

This writer never planned to become a journalist. After being laid off from my tech job and and then running out of unemployment benefits, I was left with no other option but creating my own job. I had been writing for fun for several years and started to write for profit.