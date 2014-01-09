The Guardian Says It’s Too Much For One Human Being To Handle

The death knell for the traditional newspaper has been ringing for years, forcing publishers around the world to adapt or die (or adapt and then die). For many this means a renewed focus on quality design and content that meet the standards and consumption behavior of the modern reader. In its newest ad, the Guardian puts the emphasis on content and how its line-up of news, sports, tech, food, lifestyle, and culture is now simply “too much for one human being.” But that didn’t stop Ian.
The spot by BBH London–the same agency behind last year’s award-winning “Three Little Pigs” spot–and directed by Jeff Low illustrates the potential consequences of attempting to accomplish everything there is to do in the U.K. paper’s action-oriented weekend edition. Everyday bloke Ian tried to do it all. His reward? Dead-eyed in the backyard wearing nothing but his tighties and “shed’s on fire.” Consider yourself warned.