The Guardian Says It’s Too Much For One Human Being To Handle

The death knell for the traditional newspaper has been ringing for years, forcing publishers around the world to adapt or die (or adapt and then die). For many this means a renewed focus on quality design and content that meet the standards and consumption behavior of the modern reader. In its newest ad, the Guardian puts the emphasis on content and how its line-up of news, sports, tech, food, lifestyle, and culture is now simply “too much for one human being.” But that didn’t stop Ian.