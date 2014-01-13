Want To Finally Stop Procrastinating? Repair Your Mood First

If you’re a self-identified chronic procrastinator– as 20% of American adults are –then you’re more likely to be unemployed. You’ll probably make a lower salary, you’ll be less likely to save for retirement, and might forget to take care of preventative health care.

“This is their maladaptive lifestyle,” says Joseph Ferrari, a DePaul university psychology professor who’s been studying procrastination since the 1980s. “(Procrastinators) are going to miss events, not RSVP on time, wait for the gauge to go on empty.”

As Ferrari tells Fast Company, there’s a huge difference between procrastination–which leads to the unsavory outcomes above–and delay, which can be super useful. In business, you quickly get trained in delay, where you put some decisions off while more information comes in (and thus not get mired in low-priority tasks).

Waiting for enough information to make a decision is a good strategy, he says, but waiting for the sake of waiting is not. Thus the toxicity of procrastination: intention gets broken down.

“Someone intends to do something,” he says, “but they don’t follow through.”

As the Wall Street Journal reports, a lot of this comes from a misunderstanding of how to manage procrastination. Too often, when procrastinators are trying to finally get going on a task, they’ll try to “repair” their mood by doing something nice like taking a nap or getting a quick hit of Facebook. That “giving in to feel good” isn’t very effective, researchers are finding, since it makes you feel worse later.

What’s required, then, is a better way of regulating the emotions that drive or distract from getting work done. Techniques recommended in the Journal include: