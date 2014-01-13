The 30-Day Challenge: How Google’s Spam King Tackles Constant Improvement

Matt Cutts has spent 14 years incessantly Googling. Even if he’s nowhere near a computer–in the shower, in bed, at family gatherings–the Google spam king is thinking up queries to test the veracity of the company’s search algorithms. At flea markets, he totes around a little red notebook in his back pocket, jotting down URLs of the vendors’ websites while his wife peruses jewelry. Later, he Googles them to find problems that might not crop up in the course of his typical personal searches.

Matt Cutts

As head of Google’s Webspam Team, Cutts is charged with ensuring that hackers and schemers don’t scam Google’s page rankings. Also, as a part of the search team, Cutts is partly responsible for the search engine’s overall reliability. Hence the obsessive Googling. “If you go to enough art and wine festivals, you end up with a pretty big list” of random search terms that may reveal potential algorithm improvements, he told Fast Company. “It has been very useful when there was a bug, or something that we could do a little bit better on our end, and that sort of mom-and-pop set of queries was one of the first ways we identified the problem and made the results better.”

Talking to Cutts, he doesn’t sound weary of his job, which involves more Google searching than most of us can fathom. By his estimation, he’s typing in words or phrases for Google to search upwards of 40 times a day. The most exciting part of his job, he said, “is trying to come up with new algorithms to separate the high-quality sites from the lower-quality sites. It’s really fascinating.”

And yet, a few years ago, he began to tire of what he calls the “desk-dwelling computer nerd” life. So, he decided to take a cue from documentarian Morgan Sperlock and spend 30 days focused on a single goal. Back in June 2009, he started by aiming to walk 10,000 steps a day for 30 days. At first, he had trouble completing the task. “I didn’t walk 10K steps every day, but I did keep at it until I’d walked over 10K steps for at least 30 days,” he wrote on his personal blog.

But, keeping at it, he found the process valuable (and eventually turned it into the topic for a popular TED talk). “I discovered that walking to the grocery store can be a relaxing way to unwind and get some exercise.” Since then, he has done a 30-day challenge every month. Other projects include 30 days without work–thanks, Google!–taking a picture every day for a month, writing a novel in 30 days, and filming one second of video per day, which he then turned into this clip:

Not all the stints are self-serving: Once he did a “secret challenge,” during which he did one nice thing for his wife every day; he also spent a month doing random acts of kindness.

This month, he’s attempting to forgo social media, which he has done around the New Year before. “It’s almost like a cleanse,” he told Fast Company. (Cutts isn’t alone in this assessment, as Baratunde Thurston chronicled in this Fast Company story.)