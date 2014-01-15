The Surprising (And Necessary) Similarities Between Entrepreneurs And Con Artists

In American Hustle, Christian Bale’s character–based on legendary conman Mel Weinberg–sells people phony artwork and fraudulent loans. As Weinberg is quoted in the New Yorker :

It’s my philosophy to give hope … That’s why most people don’t turn us in to the cops. They keep hopin’ we’re for real.

This ability to give people hope in something that isn’t proven is the same thing successful entrepreneurs do.

Take Steve Jobs, for example. As James Surowiecki observed in The New Yorker, the late Apple icon was known for his “reality distortion field.” Like Weinberg before him, he could make probabilities look like certainties to the people around him.

The job of the entrepreneur isn’t just to sell a killer product, but to sell hype and hope.

Like a proper con artist, Jobs would do endless rehearsals of his speeches, turning the plodding PowerPoint into a theatrical experience. He would milk every moment for maximum effect, like tiptoeing around an on-stage iPhone crash or like pulling a MacBook Air out of a manila envelope.

The job of the entrepreneur isn’t just to sell a killer product, but to sell hype and hope. To, as Surowiecki says, “peddle optimism.” The screenwriting guru, Robert McKee, told us that entrepreneurship is the “most extreme use of story.” Because really, what else do you have?