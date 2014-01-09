Snapchat Apologizes For Security Breach… Finally

More than a week after 4.6 million Snapchat accounts were compromised by hackers over New Year’s, Snapchat has finally issued an apology.

Buried in the last paragraph of a blog post is the following:

We are sorry for any problems this issue may have caused you and we really appreciate your patience and support.

The post outlines app updates for Android and iOS that target the Find Friends feature at the center of the attack. Snapchat users can now choose not to allow their phone number to be linked with their username.

The white-hatted hackers behind the attack claimed their intention was to “put public pressure on Snapchat to get this exploit fixed. Security matters as much as user experience does.” Looks like they got their way. Snapchat’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, has been criticized since the attack for his failure to publicly apologize for the security breach. Recently, the company reportedly hired lobbyists to educate lawmakers about Snapchat.