This Map Illustrates Every Zombie That You Can Expect To Encounter In The Coming Apocalypse

You may think you’re prepared for a zombie attack. But not all zombies are alike. Voodoo zombies are not the same as cannibal zombies, and they’re certainly not the same as rotting Etruscan curse zombies. If one kind can be stopped with a bullet to the head, then another requires a bullet to the chest. But how, dear reader, will you know the difference?

Jason B. Thompson, a self-proclaimed “Zombie Scholar,” has created The Map of Zombies, a 24″x36″ poster illustrating over 350 different zombie genera, along with what to do in the event of an attack. As Thompson writes on his Kickstarter page, “this map includes EVERY important (and almost every unimportant) zombie genre work, from Poe’s “The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar” to the movies of George Romero and Lucio Fulci.”

Thompson has already garnered $10,000 above what he set out to raise on Kickstarter. If he’s smart, he’ll use that money to develop a multi-purpose Zombie killing weapon. Or at least turn that poster into an app.