5 Of The Best And Worst Social Networking Trends For 2014

More than 70% of online adults are Facebook users , but the popular social network is facing some slivers of competition as new digital destinations entice users. In 2013 we saw the rise of visual social media, with services such as Instagram and Pinterest reeling in fans with photos-first agendas.

This year there is not just one emerging trend, but instead there are a number, changing the way people connect online–all while slowly eating tiny bits of Facebook’s lunch.

When their parents and grandparents–and the dreaded marketers–jump on board of one social media site (like Facebook), teens scurry off to carve out new online territory. Most recently, Snapchat is driving the disappearing social media trend. With more than 360 million photos shared–and deleted within seconds–this company is proving that a younger generation is in fact cozying up to the idea of private moments.

Assuming the company can avoid another security breach, they are poised for continued upward growth in in 2014.

Finally, blogging is beautiful. If you think back to the blogs of yesteryear, while the words often had an impact, where they were housed was nothing to write home about. Cofounder of new blog publishing platform Medium Ev Williams (of Blogger and Twitter fame) explained the difference in an email:

“It is a much lower barrier and commitment than blogging. You publish into a network that is pulsing with other writers and readers. And you create with the cleanest, most streamlined writing interface on the web.”

Check out the top 100 stories on Medium to see topics ranging from life hacking to saving local bookstores to CrossFit’s dirty little secret. Neatly tucked beside each title is the approximate reading time, a nice addition in a world where sometimes 140 characters seems like too much.