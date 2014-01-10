It’s Not All About You: How To Interview Your Potential Boss

You’ve done everything the experts recommended to do before your interview or before accepting that new position. You’ve researched salary range, advancement opportunities, structure, and future direction of the organization. It sounds like you have done a thorough job and found out as much about the important aspects of the new job as you can.

Not so fast. How much do you know about your new boss? More than any other aspect of your job, your direct supervisor has the power to make or break you. Research has shown most people that leave their jobs, don’t leave the organization, they leave the person that they directly reported to. If this person is the biggest indicator of how successful you will be in your new work, shouldn’t you know as much as you can about him or her?

They could be the dream boss, encouraging, supporting, mentoring, and doing everything in their power to help you become successful. Or they could be the boss from hell, taking credit for the work you do and doing everything in their power to make your life horrible. Most job seekers are so anxious to please during the interview and land the job that they totally overlook using the interview process as an opportunity to question their potential new boss. Before you accept that new job, here’s how to find out as much about the person that can make or break your work life.

1. Do research online before showing up.

Find out as much about the person as you can from social media. Check out everything posted online from them and about them from others. If their work or staff is mentioned, how do they talk about them? Do they praise and compliment their staff or the organization? If they don’t post specifically about their work, what other things do they post about? Do they appear to be mainly critical? Do they offer anything positive or supportive to others? Do they appear to be happy? From their posts, what are you able to determine about their values? How involved are they in contributing to their community?

What do others say about them, especially former employees? How about colleagues, present or former? Is there a tone that may show up consistently in the posts? What about their interests and hobbies? Are they a social person? Do you have any interests in common?