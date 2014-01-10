Director Cary Fukunaga On Conjuring The Louisiana Noir Of “True Detective”

First he rode on top of boxcars hundreds of miles through Mexico to observe the migrant experience depicted in his 2008 debut feature Sin Nombre. Then he mounted a lush 19th-century costume drama adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s gothic romance Jane Eyre. Now director Cary Fukunaga switches gears yet again to explore the low lore and landscape of Louisiana in HBO’s gripping new crime series True Detective , which debuts January 12.

Cary Fukunaga Getty Images

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey star as contrarian detectives obsessed with the 1995 ritual murder of a young woman. Writer-creator Nic Pizzolatto furnishes Harrelson’s blunt-speaking family man Martin Hart and McConaughey’s cynical Rust Cohle with the kind of rich dialogue that persuade big movie stars to do television.

With True Detective‘s character arcs and plot twists firmly in place, Fukunaga brought cinematic sweep to the series by building a beautiful yet spooky world that reflected the characters’ own turmoil.





Working through Anonymous Content, which developed and produced the show, Fukunaga directed all eight True Detective episodes on 35-millimeter film over 100 consecutive days of production. He says “A lot of our show is just two guys talking. To avoid having them just talking against a wall, I blocked the scenes in places where there’d be enough depth to create these multiple layers of the storytelling.”

Fukunaga continues, “It might be about how an oil refinery, or lack of nature, or encroaching nature in the background somehow spoke to the conversation that was happening between the characters. I saw the frames as being like dioramas at the natural history museum–foreground, middle ground with the characters, and then deeper commentary beyond that.”

To help design his layered compositions, Fukunaga brought in Australian cinematographer Adam Arkapaw, director of photography for last year’s unusually cinematic TV mystery Top of the Lake. “I like the minimalism of Adam’s lighting,” Fukunaga says. “That’s something I appreciate because I’m constantly taking lights away from cinematographers. I like the less-is-more kind of concept.”

Fukunaga also recruited ingenious production designer Alex DiGerlando, who was tasked with crafting the bizarre altars and backwood churches that crop up throughout the story. Both men worked on Glory at Sea, the short film predecessor to Benh Zeitlin’s Beasts of the Southern Wild. Fukunaga says “I knew what Alex accomplished in the swamps of Louisiana and given some money, how much more amazing he could be in building sets that would just be used for one or two days and be abandoned again.”