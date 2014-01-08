Kickstarter’s 2013: 3 Million Backers, $480 Million Pledged

Seems like 2013 was the year everyone was schilling a Kickstarter project . From Pebble to GoldieBlox , more than 19,000 projects were successfully funded by 3 million people around the world–including Antarctica–who cumulatively pledged $480 million last year. That’s according to Kickstarter’s 2013 year in review, released today .

If you break down that figure by day, Kickstarter helped people and companies raise $1.3 million per day, or $913 a minute. There were also enthusiasts–807,733 of them to be precise–who backed multiple projects. Furthermore, 81,090 people backed 10 or more projects and 975 ended up pledging money to more than 100 projects.

