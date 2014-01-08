GitHub’s New Analytics Show How Popular Your Code Is

Have you ever wondered how many people are looking at your GitHub code repositories? Thanks to the service’s new analytics feature, the guessing game is over.

GitHub’s analytics feature, which launched on Tuesday, allows its users to view detailed, Google Analytics-style traffic graphs, referrer statistics, and unique visitor and page view counts, broken down by source code file. Members can see analytics for any repository they own or to which they have the rights to push code.

“Looking at these numbers for our own repositories has been fun, sometimes surprising, and always interesting,” GitHub’s Justin Palmer wrote on the company blog. “We hope you enjoy it as much as we have!”

GitHub, which provides hosting to more than 10 million code repositories including many of the web’s most popular open source projects, already offers graphs and API access to statistics about contributions made to code repositories.

In the past year, the service has also added support for visualizing data files stored within hosted repositories without having to leave the web browser. GitHub added tools for viewing comma-separated value files as spreadsheets, automatically rendering geographical information from GeoJSON files as interactive maps, and even turning CAD data into rotating 3-D models.

The company also announced Tuesday that it’s made its GitHub Pages web hosting platform faster and more secure by delivering pages through a global network of servers, with built-in defenses against denial of service attacks.

“Now, when someone visits a Pages site, rather than GitHub serving the content directly, the page is served by a global Content Delivery Network, ensuring that the nearest physical server can serve up a cached page at blazingly fast speeds,” wrote GitHub’s Aziz Shamim in a blog post.