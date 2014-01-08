The Email Lists We Unsubscribed From In 2013: 1-800 Flowers, Expedia, Party City

Unroll.me, a much-lauded service that aims to help people drowning in emails manage overloaded inboxes, has released its data on the most unsubscribed and most popular email subscriptions of 2013–and they say a lot about the companies we interact with online.
According to Unroll.me, of 2.5 million unsubscribed emails, consumers were most displeased with 1-800 Flowers, unsubscribing at a 52.5% rate, followed by spam from TicketWeb, which had a 47.5% unsubscribe rate.
Most unsubscribed email lists
- 1800 Flowers: 52.50% unsubscribe rate
- TicketWeb: 47.50% unsubscribe rate
- Pro Flowers: 45.10% unsubscribe rate
- Expedia: 45.00% unsubscribe rate
- Active.com: 44.70% unsubscribe rate
- Eventful: 44.20% unsubscribe rate
- Oriental Trading: 43.60% unsubscribe rate
- Shopittome.com: 42.10% unsubscribe rate
- 1800 Contacts: 42.00% unsubscribe rate
- Party City: 41.60% unsubscribe rate
In contrast, the most popular email subscriptions reflect our social-media obsessed culture. Unsurprisingly, Facebook took the top spot, with 70% of Unroll users subscribing to the social giant, followed closely by Google+.
Most subscribed emails lists
- Facebook: 70% of users are subscribed
- Google+: 66.90% of users are subscribed
- Twitter: 64.40% of users are subscribed
- LinkedIn: 62.10% of users are subscribed
- YouTube: 48.40% of users are subscribed