The Email Lists We Unsubscribed From In 2013: 1-800 Flowers, Expedia, Party City

Unroll.me, a much-lauded service that aims to help people drowning in emails manage overloaded inboxes, has released its data on the most unsubscribed and most popular email subscriptions of 2013–and they say a lot about the companies we interact with online.

According to Unroll.me, of 2.5 million unsubscribed emails, consumers were most displeased with 1-800 Flowers, unsubscribing at a 52.5% rate, followed by spam from TicketWeb, which had a 47.5% unsubscribe rate.

1800 Flowers: 52.50% unsubscribe rate TicketWeb: 47.50% unsubscribe rate Pro Flowers: 45.10% unsubscribe rate Expedia: 45.00% unsubscribe rate Active.com: 44.70% unsubscribe rate Eventful: 44.20% unsubscribe rate Oriental Trading: 43.60% unsubscribe rate Shopittome.com: 42.10% unsubscribe rate 1800 Contacts: 42.00% unsubscribe rate Party City: 41.60% unsubscribe rate

In contrast, the most popular email subscriptions reflect our social-media obsessed culture. Unsurprisingly, Facebook took the top spot, with 70% of Unroll users subscribing to the social giant, followed closely by Google+.