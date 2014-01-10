Fashion Maven Betsey Johnson Just Designed A Football Helmet

On the occasion of the 48th Super Bowl, which is being held for the first time in New York, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) set out to give helmets a runway-worthy makeover. They recruited 48 of fashion’s biggest designers–including Betsey Johnson, Rag & Bone’s David Neville and Marcus Wainwright, Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet, Dannijo’s Danielle Snyder and Jodie Snyder, Marchesa and Narciso Rodriguez–to create innovative “fashionable” football helmets that will be auctioned off on Bloomingdales.com starting January 15th. They’ll also grace Bloomingdale’s famously glitzy 59th Street window display.

Dennis Basco affixed a fur Mohawk–resembling a sleeping ferret–to a plain white helmet.

Some designs channel the animalistic nature of the game: Diane Von Furstenburg went with a red leopard print, while Dennis Basco affixed a fur Mohawk–resembling a sleeping ferret–to a plain white helmet. Others honor football’s traditional machismo, like Rag and Bone’s, printed with daggers and the Super Bowl XLVIII logo. But many are ironically frilly, like Betsey Johnson’s, covered in pink rosettes; Nicole Miller’s, framed with a tropical bouquet of fake flowers; and Alice + Olivia’s, encrusted with rainbow gemstones. We’d love to see a bunch of 300-pound muscly men tackling each other in these things.

So why chic-ify the football helmet? “This is the first time that the Super Bowl will be held in the New York region and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate by joining Bloomingdale’s and the NFL in merging fashion and sports with the creation of these unique helmets,” said Steven Kolb, CFDA CEO, in a statement on CFDA’s website. After 48 years of helmets tragically lacking in rhinestones and roses, it’s about time someone made athletic headgear more exciting.

The Bloomingdale’s auction site features a ticking “Kickoff to Fashion” countdown clock. Bidding starts at $248 (for the 48th Super Bowl). All proceeds will go to the NFL Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and safety of athletes and football communities.

All photos courtesy of Bloomingdales.