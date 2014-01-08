Is This The Transcription App Journalists Have Been Waiting For?

Ah, the hell that is audio transcription. For all the glorious efficiencies that technology has bestowed upon those of us who research and publish things for a living, the need to type out interviews hasn’t gotten much easier. Expensive Mechanical Turk-powered sites like Rev.com do a decent job outsourcing the task–but what about an app that just helps you do it faster?

oTranscribe is a unified, browser-based app for transcribing audio. And while it doesn’t do the heavy lifting for you, it does offer a comfortable place in which to complete your job’s most tedious task.

At its core, oTranscribe is an audio player and a no-frills text editor stacked on top of each other. It’s essentially the type of setup you’d use on the desktop, only it’s self-contained in a single interface without the need to jump from app to app. The audio speed controls and keystrokes for quick formatting make the transcription process more efficient by reducing the need to remove one’s hands from the keyboard.

Of course, transcribing will still be hellishly tedious. You’ll still feel like you’re ploughing through the interview, only to look up and realize that the audio timestamp has crept along at the pace of drunken snail. OTranscribe eliminates the tiny extra steps of switching between apps, using the mouse to rewind the audio and other tasks that require you to pull away from the keyboard. These little diversions can add up quickly, so the aggregate time savings in oTranscribe could be huge.

As a web-based solution, oTranscribe has some built-in disadvantages. We were pleased to find that turning off Wi-Fi didn’t result in all of our hard work being lost (it saves everything as you go and has some offline functionality). That said, the minute you start clicking around the interface, you’ll get a connectivity error. It works best with an Internet connection.

That also means that oTranscribe is just another tab, sitting alongside email, Twitter, and a flood of dinging notifications that can easily distract from the task at hand. For best results, we recommend giving oTranscribe its own window, minimizing everything else and, if possible, full-screening the oTranscribe window.

Here at FastCoLabs, we’ve had pretty good luck with Rev.com, which charges $1 per minute of audio, but oftentimes waiting 48 hours for a transcript means getting scooped by other outlets. We’ll be taking oTranscribe for a spin.