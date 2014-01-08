Last Night Clorox Won Brand Twitter With This Joke

That perilous marketing trend called real time can play out in a few different ways. Most often, real-time marketing comes in the form of face-palm-worthy social media commentary on something no brand should feel the need to comment on. But sometimes, it’s in the form of an impeccably timed, suitably playful tweet.

Last night, the Comedy Central show @Midnight sparked a trending hashtag #RejectedBowlNames, chronicling jokes around some of the elaborate and awkward real game names that mark the end of the college football season (AdvoCareV100 Bowl, anyone?).

That’s where Clorox saw an opportunity, logo, funny comment and all.

Other brands jumped in too, including the always-cheeky Charmin (“Oh. We thought that said bowel. Never mind.”) and Cap’n Crunch (“The Don’t Bring A Spoon To A Sword Fight Bowl”) but Clorox’s game entry wins with extra points for production value and, simply, not ruining the party.

(via Complex)