advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Video Replaces The Cast Of HBO’s “Girls” With Six-Week Old Kittens

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

The third season of HBO’s popular show Girls is about to get started and while re-watching the season two finale, reading all about the premiere party and following Lena Dunham on Instagram might be your first instinct to get ready for it, there is another option.


This parody by The Pet Collective replaces Hannah, Shoshanna, Jessa and Marnie with six-week-old foster kittens. The kitties exhibit a lot of the same existential, career, and social challenges as their human counterparts, but with a lot less swearing and a ton more nudity. The results are, predictably, eyeball-melting adorable.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life