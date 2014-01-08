How One Cheap App Could Totally Change Our Newsroom

I got a lot of funny looks around the office when I told people I was building this little web app to generate invoices. After all, invoicing is our freelancers’ problem, not mine as the editor of this site. You see, the vast majority of stories you see published on the Fast Company are written by out-of-house writers who we’ve contracted to work for us–at the end of the month, they bill us.

And every month, someone manages to screw up the invoice workflow mandated by accounting. As I wrote in my first post about this topic, this error-prone process is like a lot of “training” issues that crop up in companies everywhere:

Each time you find a writer who has done great work in the past, there’s an adjustment process to the tone and content of our particular publication. In a regular job, you’d call it the training period. These writers need to get to know how we do things, how we expect work to be rendered, how we edit, revise and fact-check, and how we incentivize and compensate them.”

Even veteran FC writers manage to mess up the invoice process once in a while, resulting in a tiny workflow trainwreck. If a writer leaves out a piece of information on an invoice or incorrectly formats it, a flurry of emails appears between me, our managing editor, and the writer–who usually ends up re-invoicing the correct way after we catch the snafu. With 10-20 writers working for each of the Fast Company sites in a given month, this can be frustrating, especially as we grow and hire more writers.

Is invoicing the biggest problem our organization faces? Probably not. But it’s all these shamefully unambitious little problems–the time-sucks–that your company can’t afford to sleep on. Instead, I think we should be eliminating the inefficient friction points one by one so our company can operate more smoothly. As it turns out, focusing on the little problems can often reveal bigger ones, as was the case with the invoice app.

For the next version of the invoice app, the logical thing was to automate more of the invoice process. Instead of having each writer keep track of their stories, and the price I quoted them for each one, I figured we could reduce errors and pay people more accurately if the app kept track for us. Here’s how the new app–which we deployed at an old domain name I had, Readliner.com–takes this automation to the next level.

First, Readliner sucks in each story that my site publishes using our RSS feed, along with its metadata. It presents me the day’s stories in a neat list. There, I can assign a price to each story. Normally, I would verbally quote the writer a price and let them keep track of it. But we produce too many stories for me to go over each writer’s line items one by one checking their prices against my memory, so this could be a major source of slippage, as they call it in the capital markets. (Slippage is the difference between what you think you’re paying and the actual cost.) I’m not saying our writers are out to gouge us, but media companies don’t operate on the beefiest of margins, so even a small amount of slippage here matters.

Now, with Readliner, here’s the interface editors see. For privacy’s sake, I’ve blurred out the prices.