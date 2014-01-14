5 Of The Most–Um, Uh–Common Speaking Mistakes

Public speaking quickly can turn into a disaster, like the wreck that Transformers director Michael Bay got into at the Consumer Electronics Show .

But from what Business Insider reports, the most common problems we face with speaking are more of the annoy-your-audience, undermine-your-credibility variety.

“The way we speak dramatically affects how our bosses and colleagues perceive us,” Alison Griswold reports, with the most common speaking potholes including your tone, pitch, and volume. So let’s get to correcting them.

Why did the Transformers director flee from the stage? Because the teleprompter went on the fritz. From his behavior, we can infer that he didn’t have a total understanding of what he wanted to say.

Save yourself from getting stuck in a similar situation by knowing the general themes of what you want to say, rather than relying on word-for-word memorization, which has the added bonus of making you sound less like a robot.

You don’t want to sound like a hyperventilating rapper when you’re on stage. If you’re speaking too quickly, you’re audience won’t be able to follow what you’re saying, and they’ll check out.

While there are notable exceptions, robots go for monotone, not humans.