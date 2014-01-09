Death To PowerPoint: How To Speak Like A Pro Without The Slides

The more times I give my standard speech on time management, the more aware I am of something curious. When I speak without PowerPoint–just me up on the stage, trying to entertain and instruct people–I enjoy the experience far more than when I use slides.

The audience has a different energy. I think that’s because I have a different energy.

According to Nick Morgan, a speaking coach, president of communications firm Public Words, and author of the forthcoming Power Cues, I’m on to something.

First, he notes, anyone who speaks should know this: “A speech is a very inefficient way to impart information.” He cites studies finding people retain just 10% to 30% of what they hear. But slides don’t boost that with visual aids. “We take most of the important information about a speech visually, yes, but unconsciously–and it comes from watching the speaker,” he says. “We form unconscious impressions about what matters to her–what her intent is, what she’s passionate about–and that’s what we remember.”

Human beings aren’t good multi-taskers. “Showing people slides demands that an audience multi-task,” Morgan says. By asking them to read what’s on the slide and trying to take the speaker’s message, “it actually interferes with retention of the important kind of information we really need to get from a speech,” he explains.

Indeed, as Scott Berkun, a frequent speaker and author of The Year Without Pants, recently wrote in a blog post, “Look at any list of the best speeches of all time and you won’t find a single use of slides or other props. Of course slides and presentation software hadn’t been invented then so it’s unfair to make a direct comparison. Yet the question is easy to ask: would these speeches have been better if they were narrated over slides? In many cases, no.”

Of course, as Morgan notes, “Because the norm is to use slides, going without is a high-wire act. You have to be good. You have to be passionate.”