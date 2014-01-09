Yes, And… Improv Techniques To Make You A Better Boss

Many of our favorite comedians launched their careers in Improv, but it’s also a tool for leaders to communicate more effectively with their employees. And, no, it’s not about comedy or trust falls.

Charna Halpern, co-founder of iO (formerly ImprovOlympic), a Chicago and Los Angeles-based theater and training center that launched the careers of comedians like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Mike Myers, says business leaders can benefit from incorporating improvisation techniques into their leadership style. Halpern says iO emphasizes a high-level communication and collaboration.

Improv is based on soft skills such as listening and communicating. Listening is crucial because you need to be present and in the moment, Halpern says. “Most people are waiting to speak and not listening in the moment. Instead, they’re thinking of what they’re going to say,” she says. In improv, you must listen to what’s been said and pay attention so you can react appropriately. If you’re not focused on what’s happening around you, you miss an opportunity to build the scene, and the show comes to a screeching halt.

Halpern recalls doing press with actor Mike Myers for iO’s twenty-fifth anniversary a few years ago. Myers had a really bad travel experience, and arrived at the radio station with a great story to tell. After being introduced on-air, Myers tried to tell his story about how he almost didn’t make it to the show, but the interviewer barreled ahead with questions about Wayne’s World. It was a lost opportunity to share a really funny story and connect with the audience.

Nobody wants to be thought of as an idiot, Halpern says. “Improv helps to get people to work together, where they’re not afraid to make a suggestion,” she says. It creates a positive working environment, where employees know they can provide ideas without fear that they’ll be shot down.

In Tina Fey’s bestselling book, Bossypants, Fey outlines the rules of improv: Always say “YES, AND…” meaning, always agree, and add something to the discussion. For example, in an improvised scene with a partner, never say no. If you’re in a boat rowing down the river, you don’t say, “No, we’re folding laundry.” You say, “Yes, and we could really use a paddle instead of my arm.” It adds to the scene, humor can develop, and trust is established between scene partners.

Brainstorming leads to the best ideas, Halpern says. “Your best ideas can come from the silliest ideas.” By using improv tools, you’re making your team look good, listening, remembering what’s been said, and revisiting it later.