2013 Gift Guide: For Those Who Love To Gift Sustainably

Rapha, in collaboration with Thames & Hudson, have created a collection of pocket-sized guides to the major cycling cities of Europe. $40.00

Photo by Killspencer, Inc.

Photo by Rapha CC

Lightweight, rugged travel-sized stainless steel silverware. Spoon, fork, and knife with bottle opener, made with centuries’ old Italian craftsmanship. $79

Photo by Kaufmann Mercantile

Four in-flight essentials for hair and body. Made sustainably in Melbourne since 1987. $37.00

Photo by Aesop

Most beautiful and sustainable water filter ever. From $49