advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • creative braintrust

2013 Gift Guide: For Those Who Love To Gift Sustainably

2013 Gift Guide: For Those Who Love To Gift Sustainably
By Sponsored Content1 minute Read
Photo by Eton Corp.

KILLSPENCER BAG

Constructed from repurposed military canvas. $475.00

Photo by Killspencer, Inc.

HANDPRESSO

Portable Espresso…powered by hand. $129.99

Photo by Handpresso

RAPHA CITY CYCLING GUIDES: EUROPE

Rapha, in collaboration with Thames & Hudson, have created a collection of pocket-sized guides to the major cycling cities of Europe. $40.00

Photo by Rapha CC

ITALIAN OUTDOOR SILVERWARE

Lightweight, rugged travel-sized stainless steel silverware. Spoon, fork, and knife with bottle opener, made with centuries’ old Italian craftsmanship. $79

Photo by Kaufmann Mercantile

AESOP JET SET GIFT PACK

Four in-flight essentials for hair and body. Made sustainably in Melbourne since 1987. $37.00

Photo by Aesop

SOMA WATER FILTER

Most beautiful and sustainable water filter ever. From $49

Photo by Soma Water, Inc.

ECO HOUSE BOOK

This essential guide to environmentally friendly home improvement comes from noted designer and retailer Terence Conran. $19.15

Photo by Terence Conran

APOLIS x KINFOLK GARDEN BAG

Apolis and lifestyle magazine Kinfolk’s reusable Garden Bag, handcrafted by an artisan women’s co-op in Bangladesh and finished in California. $78

Photo by Apolis

COYUCHI BLANKET

Get cozy with this striped wool blanket from Coyuchi. $180 – $348

Photo by Coyuchi

Share your ideas at www.travelbrilliantly.com

Lauren Gropper is the Creative Braintrust Sustainability Expert and CEO of Repurpose, Inc.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life