2013 Gift Guide: For Those Who Love To Gift Sustainably

KILLSPENCER BAG
Constructed from repurposed military canvas. $475.00
HANDPRESSO
Portable Espresso…powered by hand. $129.99
RAPHA CITY CYCLING GUIDES: EUROPE
Rapha, in collaboration with Thames & Hudson, have created a collection of pocket-sized guides to the major cycling cities of Europe. $40.00
ITALIAN OUTDOOR SILVERWARE
Lightweight, rugged travel-sized stainless steel silverware. Spoon, fork, and knife with bottle opener, made with centuries’ old Italian craftsmanship. $79
AESOP JET SET GIFT PACK
Four in-flight essentials for hair and body. Made sustainably in Melbourne since 1987. $37.00
SOMA WATER FILTER
Most beautiful and sustainable water filter ever. From $49
ECO HOUSE BOOK
This essential guide to environmentally friendly home improvement comes from noted designer and retailer Terence Conran. $19.15
APOLIS x KINFOLK GARDEN BAG
Apolis and lifestyle magazine Kinfolk’s reusable Garden Bag, handcrafted by an artisan women’s co-op in Bangladesh and finished in California. $78
COYUCHI BLANKET
Get cozy with this striped wool blanket from Coyuchi. $180 – $348
Share your ideas at www.travelbrilliantly.com
Lauren Gropper is the Creative Braintrust Sustainability Expert and CEO of Repurpose, Inc.