FAST COMPANY IS HIRING AN EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Do the intricacies of work-life fascinate you? Are you constantly searching for ways to increase your productivity? Do you live for understanding the strange and wonderful ways our brains work ?

If so, you might have the makings of the next editorial assistant for FastCompany.com.

Who You Are:

You are a detail-oriented college graduate with one to three years of experience working for a print or online publication.

You have experience writing and editing for the web on tight daily deadlines.

You are social-media savvy, and have experience with the tools of web publishing.

You have a feel for Fast Company’s style, and an understanding of what makes a good story.

You are ridiculously organized and efficient and thrive working independently.

The editorial assistant will assist with the day-to-day operations of the leadership section of FastCompany.com, including editing, writing, sourcing, fact-checking, scheduling, and promoting stories.

To apply, send a letter telling us why you’re right for the job with two ideas for leadership stories and a PDF of your resume to hiring editor Kathleen Davis at kate [at] fastcompany [dot] com. Include “Editorial Assistant: Your Name” in the subject line.

This position is based in our New York City office. The deadline to apply is January 21, 2014.