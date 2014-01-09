FAST COMPANY IS HIRING AN EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Do the intricacies of work-life fascinate you? Are you constantly searching for ways to increase your productivity? Do you live for understanding the strange and wonderful ways our brains work?
If so, you might have the makings of the next editorial assistant for FastCompany.com.
Who You Are:
- You are a detail-oriented college graduate with one to three years of experience working for a print or online publication.
- You have experience writing and editing for the web on tight daily deadlines.
- You are social-media savvy, and have experience with the tools of web publishing.
- You have a feel for Fast Company’s style, and an understanding of what makes a good story.
- You are ridiculously organized and efficient and thrive working independently.
The editorial assistant will assist with the day-to-day operations of the leadership section of FastCompany.com, including editing, writing, sourcing, fact-checking, scheduling, and promoting stories.
To apply, send a letter telling us why you’re right for the job with two ideas for leadership stories and a PDF of your resume to hiring editor Kathleen Davis at kate [at] fastcompany [dot] com. Include “Editorial Assistant: Your Name” in the subject line.
This position is based in our New York City office. The deadline to apply is January 21, 2014.